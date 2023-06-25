Designer Charu Parashar presented a preview of her latest AAFREEN – Spring Summer 2023 collection in collaboration with a high end luxury automobile company at an exclusive and closed door event for a very select group of guests in Delhi NCR, says a press release.

It all happened over a full moon in the capital when designer Charu Parashar put together some exclusive looks for the guests from her latest Women’s Spring Summer collection titled AAFREEN.

The guests donned these fabulous designs from designer Charu Parashar’s AAFREEN Spring Summer 2023 collection to set the tone for the evening and did full justice as they showcased these marvelous outfits. The apparel genres are handcrafted to perfection, in terms of color, cut and embellishment. The collection has a very global yet close to home look and feel. The designer took everyone on a journey of magical realism burning the lines between luxury and comfort. The play of the most beautiful vintage floral prints are seen in their fluid and structural silhouettes.

Charu while speaking about her collection remarked that in AAFREEN – The Spring Summer 2023 collection the aquamarine blue creates a calm and sublime base for silk resham embroideries in her signature jackets, Capes and Pant suits.

“The Joy of dressing up is an art” is what the designer believes. Charu Parashar a designer label has evolved over the past one decade as a brand. It has been groomed with a rich detailing through the genius of centuries old Indian craftsmanship and techniques that undoubtedly make woman of today desire her ensembles. The brand exudes a sense of romantic yet sexy sophistication empowering the modern woman with elegant detailing and impeccable quality.

The evening ended on a high with everyone looking their stunning best dressed in AAFREEN. Every guest felt like a queen and applauded Charu and her Spring Summer Collection 2023 for helping them experience this high.