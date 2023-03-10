Dubai sugar daddies spend lavishly on sugar babies

Aside from being a top destination for investors, Dubai gradually is emerging as one of the dream destinations to those looking for sex tourism, while local sugar daddies in Dubai who generally pick up their sugar babies from various online platforms reportedly spend lavishly once they feel satisfied with the company. In the recent years, Sugar daddy/sugar baby relationships have gained popularity, benefiting both young attractive people looking to make some extra cash, and rich older men after an easy relationship. These relations are mutually beneficial and it can also be termed as “friendship for benefit”.

In the Arab world, a sugar daddy is a generous older man who spends lavishly on his mistress, girlfriend or boyfriend. He is often a businessman, who considers himself too busy for conventional dating – and is not short of a few bob.

According to Seeking Arrangement, the average sugar daddy is 45 years old and earns a salary of US$200,000. A sugar baby, meanwhile, is normally an attractive younger woman – or a younger man – who cannot afford their luxury lifestyle.

Sugar baby rakes in an average US$2,500-a-month, making a comfortable annual ‘salary’ of US$30,000. But, in the Arab nations, including Dubai, a sugar baby can earn up to US$5,000 per month if she can win the heart of the sugar daddy through good behavior and services.

In these days, the trend of sugar baby is especially becoming popular among university students, who turn to their sugar daddy to pay their fees and other expenses.

Similarly, a ‘sugar mama’ is a rich older woman dating younger and paying them an allowance.

In regular cases, the couple will usually establish a financial agreement early on – as well as their boundaries, such as whether or not they are considering a sexual relationship. Some sugar babies ask for a monthly allowance, while other get ‘expenses’ in the form of glam holidays and shopping sprees.

Some people ask – is a sugar baby the same as an escort? Sugar babies sometimes get bad press, mainly because of the issue of sex – and how it’s tied up in the financial relationship. But the girls insist they are not the same as a prostitute or escort, and there is truth in this.

The key difference is that a sugar daddy relationship is a regular arrangement.

Where an escort might be hired for the night, or as a one-off to attend a fancy event, a sugar baby would be meeting her daddy several times a month.

Is a sugar baby relationship safe?

Those behind sites insist it is safe – but how much truth is there in that?

Licensed prostitute from Nevada, where brothels are legal, has warned ladies against using “unsafe” sugar baby sites – after being grabbed by the hair and forced to have sex with her date.

One concern is that the sugar babies can be asked to meet at their daddy’s home or a hotel room.

Others worry that a man, having not only paid for the dates but extra expenses as well, would be more likely to expect sex.