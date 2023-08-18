Fare CINEMA 2023 taking place throughout Bangladesh

The much-awaited event, “Fare Cinema 2023”, is set to be held across various locations in Bangladesh. This sixth edition of Fare Cinema will mark a significant global gathering, as we emerge from the prolonged impact of the COVID pandemic. The Italian Embassy in Dhaka, in collaboration with the International Academy of Film and Media, is proud to organize the Bangladesh chapter of Fare Cinema.

Scheduled to run physically from August 22nd to September 20th, 2023, Fare Cinema Bangladesh 2023 will be held in 10 prestigious universities across 8 divisions of the country. This compact yet enriching one-day program features an engaging lineup, including the screening of two short films, a feature-length documentary, and a lecture session by the esteemed film scholar, Sanjoy Mukhopadhyay from India.

The primary focus of Fare Cinema is to introduce the young audience from universities to the world of contemporary Italian art-house cinema.

Simultaneously, they will have the opportunity to partake in a lecture session on the art of watching cinema, where they’ll learn valuable insights on “How to Read a Film”.

The participating universities, with their active film clubs and departments, include: Department of Television, Film and Photography / University of Dhaka; Zahir Raihan Film Society / Jahangirnagar University; Media Club / Central Women’s University; Chittagong University Film Society / University of Chittagong; Department of Journalism, Communication and Media Studies / Varendra University; 35mm – the ku movie club / Khulna University; Chokh Film Society / Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Sylhet and Department of Mass Communication and Journalism / Barishal University.

During the event, the finalists of the prestigious David di Donatello Award 2023 shall be showcased. These include two captivating short films, “THEY CALLED IT CARGO” (2021) and “A CONSPIRACY MAN” (2022), as well as the compelling feature-length documentary “ANANDA” (2021). It’s noteworthy that “A CONSPIRACY MAN” (2022) received the prestigious 1st Prize at La Cinef 2020 in the Cannes Film Festival.

We are honored to have esteemed media partners supporting our event, including the renowned European online cinema portal, CINEUROPA, influential Bangladesh English newspaper Blitz, Bangla newspaper Daily Ajker Potrika, Radio Channel Dhaka FM, and the highest-rated Bangladeshi TV Channel, Deepto TV. The collaborative efforts of these partners will help us reach a wider audience and make Fare Cinema 2023 an unforgettable experience for all involved.

