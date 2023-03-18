FIFA Qatar World Cup 2023 has been the best in history

Qatar was widely praised after its impressive success in organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which was held in November and December last year, making the tournament one of the World Cup’s best editions in history.

This came during the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, in the presence of President of the Republic of Rwanda Paul Kagame, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the representatives of football federations.

During his opening speech before the FIFA Congress, Kagame congratulated Qatar on the great success achieved during the World Cup which he described as the best.

Congratulating Qatar and the FIFA on organizing a successful tournament by all standards, he said the last World Cup was one of the best tournaments that will remain vivid in the minds, and they were proud of what Qatar has accomplished which deserves all respect for what it provided to the game and to the world during that historic hosting.

For his part, FIFA President Gianni Infantino affirmed that the World Cup in Qatar was the best ever, stressing that the tournament was one of the most successful editions in terms of public, technical and organizational aspects, noting that FIFA and Qatar fulfilled the promise they made before the tournament.

Infantino said the last World Cup was watched by more than five billion viewers around the world, while the tournament was attended by more than three million fans in the wonderful stadiums that hosted the competitions, and everyone enjoyed the great event.

The FIFA president added that they had promised to present an exceptional and unique edition of the World Cup in Qatar, noting that there were those who did not believe and questioned what was said. Truly, it was indeed the most successful and best edition, as there were perfect stadiums and excellent infrastructure, and there was nothing disturbing football atmosphere. Thank you Qatar, he said.

Other FIFA officials praised the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, as Chairman of the FIFA Finance Committee Alejandro Dominguez said that the Qatar World Cup not only proved to be unique on the field but also performed exceptionally well financially, making it the World Cup edition with the highest financial returns.

He pointed out that the period from 2019 to 2022 saw a record high in terms of financial revenue, amounting to $7.6 billion. This was achieved thanks to the Qatar World Cup, he said.