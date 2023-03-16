Ghostwire: Tokyo Coming to Xbox Series April 12

Fantasy action game Ghostwire: Tokyo from developer Tango Gameworks is coming to Xbox Series X and Microsoft Game Pass on April 12. This was announced on Wednesday, March 15, by an American publisher of computer games.

The video game is currently only available on PS5 and PC. On April 12, the action game will receive the Spider’s Thread update on these game consoles. It will add more Tokyo locations, new missions and additional mysteries to solve.

The game was released on March 25, 2022. Ghostwire: Tokyo received generally positive reviews from critics, although there were mixed reviews. Among the advantages of the game, they noted the art direction, music and visual style. The mechanics of the game and the gameplay were evaluated more reservedly.

Previously, on January 26, Microsoft released the cartoon-style rhythm action game Hi-Fi Rush. The same Japanese studio Tango Gameworks worked on the creation of the game.

