How gambling laws have evolved over the last 100 years

If we can be sure of anything in life, it is that change is constant. Simply look back at life 100 years ago and the contrast is a startling reminder of just how much the world has changed. Everything from fashion to food right down to laws have moved with the times, making way for a modern, digitally-driven world. Gambling has been around for centuries, with the first records of betting dating back to 2300 B.C. and evidence of the first casino opening in Italy in the 1600s.

Despite its longstanding presence in society, there has always been a level of taboo around the topic with various bans and restrictions throughout history. When the new millennium hit, and technological advancements accelerated, the top online casinos changed the face of gambling once again with a whole new way to play. Online gambling was only officially legalized in the United States in 2013 despite its popularity across the world, while sports betting only began to be legalized after 2018. That’s quite unbelievable if you think about the “land of the free” and what it stands for. So, how much have gambling laws changed in just the last 100 years? Just how much may surprise you!

The early regulation of gambling in the 1920s

The ‘Roaring Twenties’ was a time of profound social change as economic expansion following the second Industrial Revolution created a new wealthy social class. Consumerism also began picking up speed with people buying into the same fashion trends, listening to the same jazz music and doing the same dances at parties. Despite a new outlook on life and socializing, the decade was marked by Prohibition, in which uptight officials uncomfortable with this new lascivious urban lifestyle banned alcohol, taverns and gambling – basically everything they considered to be immoral.

This led to underground operations and a spike in organized crime with the development of Speakeasy’s and black market alcohol sales. Counter to their goals, prohibiting legal gambling drove it underground and created a dangerous environment where illegal gambling thrived under the watchful eye of gangsters and mobsters.

The rise of Las Vegas and casino regulation

After a decade of restriction, Nevada shook things up in March 1931 when they legalized all forms of gambling in the state. The economy had collapsed at the end of the 1920s pulling the American economy into the Great Depression. Nevada’s governor at the time, Fred Balzar, saw legalizing gambling as a means to help the state out of this economic slump.

For a long time, only gambling within casinos was permitted, which led to the growth and expansion of Las Vegas as the casino mecca of the USA. In 1945, Nevada began permitting wagering on horse racing and other professional sports at independent ‘turf clubs’. It was only in 1975 that sports betting was also allowed to take place within casinos too.

The advent of online casinos and internet regulation

As we touched on briefly already, the new millennium sparked innovation and technological advances, igniting a rise in the development of online casinos. This posed a new challenge to legal systems around the world regarding how these new virtual casinos would be regulated. Initially, they were met with resistance with the USA adopting the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act in 2006 in an attempt to curtail online gambling activities.

Modern gambling laws and the impact of technology

These early attempts to snuff out online gambling proved to be entirely futile, especially as technology advanced. The advent of blockchain technology, digital currencies and VPNs enabled US-based gamblers to play on any online casino site of their choosing. Modern laws now address issues such as data security, gambling addiction prevention and cybersecurity. Each state can set their own laws and regulations around gambling, giving them more freedom to explore the economic benefits of legal gambling.

The future of gambling laws

Gambling laws are set to continue in step alongside technological advancements. Virtual and augmented reality gambling platforms, the complexity of paying via digital currencies and the development of a global village will require specialized legal frameworks to ensure gambling remains safe and transparent. This may require reworking consumer protection laws and synchronizing international gambling laws where applicable. With countries such as Australia preparing to ban online gambling ads in its fight against gambling addiction, other countries may follow suit.

Conclusion

It is incredible to see the massive shift in gambling laws over the last 100 years. While the 1920s suppressed the industry and drove it underground, a more relaxed attitude to taboo topics years down the line led to the development of the billion-dollar industry we know today. Laws will no doubt continue to evolve as the industry itself changes with the times.