Manoshi Prokrity, new diva of Bangladesh entertainment industry

Glamorous and versatile actress Manoshi Prokrity has already succeeded in establishing her position in the Bangladesh entertainment industry through her superb acting skills and dedication. Although she stepped into the industry just several years ago, she has become a hot demand amongst Bangla movie and drama makers, while she has established herself as one of the most successful actresses for multiple reasons.

Manoshi Prokrity was born at her granny’s home in Pubna district and later grew up in Khulna and Bogra. Today, June 10 is Manoshi’s birthday. On this auspicious day, which she is celebrating with members of her family, Manoshi Prokrity has signed a movie named ‘Aduri’. This movie will be directed by Abu Tawhid Hiron. In this film, Manoshi will be playing a negative role. Although she has played similar role in a large number of successful dramas, this is the first time Manoshi is playing a negative character in a movie.

Talking to this correspondent, Manoshi Prokrity said: “I have stepped into the entertainment industry after fully preparing myself. During my acting career, I have received tremendous support from my directors, co-artists and viewers. I won’t still claim myself of having achieved full satisfaction or reaching where I do aspire to reach, but surely the love and affection of my audience as well as millions of fans play an extremely important role in my career. I am eternally indebted to every member of Bangladesh entertainment industry, those producers, directors, co-artists and of course my fans. Without their support and love I won’t succeed in reaching the position where I have already reached today. In my entire life, confidence has been a vital tool and I would like to continue my career by upholding that confidence”.

What is your ultimate goal? Replying to this question, Manoshi Prokrity said, “There is nothing called ultimate goal or ultimate destination. If someone would ask – what I dream of accomplishing, I will certainly say, one day I would like to work in the Kolkata movie and drama industry”.

