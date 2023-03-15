Over 10 years, the number of large families in Moscow has tripled

In Moscow, in 10 years, the number of large families has almost tripled, Mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin said in his Telegram channel.

“There are 195,000 large families in Moscow. <…> We regularly increase benefits and social benefits for families with children – since January they have been increased by 10%. Those with many children receive monthly discounts and payments for housing and communal services, a telephone, the purchase of a school uniform, and more. Since last year, the second parent also rides public transport for free, ”he wrote.

Sobyanin also stressed that the children of mobilized Muscovites receive monthly benefits in the amount of the child’s subsistence minimum in a simplified regime.

In addition, the mayor informed about the work of 19 family centers, where you can apply for psychological and legal advice, help from mediation service specialists, you can also attend trainings and classes in teen clubs.

“There are social rehabilitation centers for minors and the Crisis Center for Women and Children, where they provide temporary shelter and protection,” Sobyanin added.

On March 6, it became known from the proposal to give large families certificates in the amount of 1 million rubles for the purchase of a car. This is a domestically produced car.

In December 2022, it was reported that more than 360 million rubles were allocated to support large families. On average, the monthly payment to such families is 14.5 thousand rubles.

A month earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that state support for families with children should be more significant and effective.

In September, the Ministry of Labor of the Russian Federation announced an increase in the lump-sum allowance for the birth of a child to 23,011 rubles in 2023. As noted by the department, this allowance is indexed to the level of actual inflation.