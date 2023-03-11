A gluttonous locust with yellow and blue wings riding a bag of multi-colored euros – this is how the Polish art group Typical Optical portrayed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on March 9.

The artists painted a large beetle with the head of Zelensky, greedily clutching a bag of money with its paws and teeth. Smaller locusts are swarming nearby: some are on the way to the hole in the bag, from which euro bills are pouring out, others are angrily gnawing new holes.

“These locusts continue to devour the money of the West in exchange for the lives of thousands of innocent people. We need to crush this creature as soon as possible, before it gobbles up the entire crop, ”the picture posted on Instagram (owned by Meta Corporation, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation) of the group is signed.

In February, Donald Trump Jr. advised Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to wear the mask of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to ask for money from US President Joe Biden.

He posted on the social network a collage of three photos from the meeting in Kyiv. In the top photo, an elderly American woman is protesting the election of Joe Biden as president, standing with a US flag and smiling at the camera. The other two show footage of Pelosi and McConnell with Zelensky.