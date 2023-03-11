Russian game Atomic Heart is ahead of Hogwarts Legacy in popularity

The new Russian shooter Atomic Heart, released on February 21, 2023, is ahead of Steam and Xbox in popularity. This follows from the review RBC published on Saturday, March 11th.

The game was created by the Russian studio Mundfish. According to the plot, the events take place in 1955. The USSR in an alternative reality turned out to be the main developer of robots that are used in all areas of activity.

Vasily Ovchinnikov from the Organization for the Development of the Gaming Industry compared this project with the famous computer game Hogwarts Legacy. It is known that the latter cost the creators $ 150 million.

The opinion of experts about how much it cost the developers to create Atomic Heart was divided. RBC’s source estimated the game’s budget to be no less than $25 million.

The game is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and can also be purchased through Steam, VK Play. In most countries, the game is distributed by the French company Focus Entertainment.

Prior to that, on February 28, it was reported that Atomic Heart surpassed Hogwarts Legacy in the number of players on the Xbox. It is noted that Atomic Heart beat other strong Game Pass players such as GoldenEye 007 and Hi-Fi Rush.

Earlier, on February 26, Atomic Heart was launched on the domestic Elbrus-8C processor. Elbrus-8C – 8-core processors with the Elbrus architecture for personal computers and servers. Developed by the Russian company MCST.