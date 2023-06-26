Sheikh Kamal Hossain’s four new songs being released during Eid

During this Eid Ul Azha, Sheikh Kamal Hossain, a talented lyricist and composer, will be releasing new songs. Recently, the filming of these songs took place in the outskirts of Dhaka. The music videos were directed by Faridul Alam Farid, with photography by Nur-e-Alam Siddique. These captivating music videos will be made available on the ‘Sheikh Vision Music’ YouTube channel.

Among the four songs, the renowned folk singer Shahnaz Babu has lent her voice to ‘Joratalir Jibon,’ while Shahin Kamal has sung ‘Tor Piritey Jibon Debo,’ and Sumi Hayder has beautifully performed ‘Proyojoney Priyojon’.

Shahin Kamal has also composed the music for these three songs.

The fourth song, titled ‘Akasher Mon Bhalo Nei’, is sung by Jhumur Roy, with music directed by Sheikh Milon.

Sheikh Kamal Hossain, the owner of ‘Sheikh Vision Music’ and a multifaceted artist as a lyricist and composer, expressed his concerns about the current state of music in Bangladesh. He stated, “Bangladesh’s music industry is on the brink of extinction due to the prevalence of an unsuitable culture. Songs with soothing melodies and heart-touching lyrics are gradually becoming scarce. I have made an effort to create something that not only provides pure entertainment to the audience but also meets their expectations of good music. It is only through the support of the audience that Bangla music can be saved from the clutches of detrimental influences”.

Popular folk singer Shahnaz Babu, commenting on Sheikh Kamal Hossain’s songs, expressed her admiration, saying, “His lyrics and melodies have greatly impressed me. From the audio recording to the filming, we thoroughly enjoyed working on this entire project. I sincerely hope that this song will once again be appreciated by music lovers and my fans in Bangladesh and beyond”.