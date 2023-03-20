Singer MakSim apologizes to fans after a disrupted concert in Sochi

Russian singer MakSim (Marina Abrosimova) turned to fans on social networks after performing at Rosa Hall in Sochi. The day before, the performer left the stage half an hour after the start of the concert.

In her appeal, the singer asked for forgiveness from those “whom she let down yesterday” – from the team and the audience.

“I always try to give all my best on stage to the fullest, and you know it, but no one is immune from surprises, including well-being,” she explained.

MakSim explained the failure of the performance due to her state of health. According to her, her blood pressure rose, her voice disappeared and she felt dizzy. The money spent by the audience on tickets will be returned to them, the performer assured.

However, she stressed that the tour is not canceled, the schedule of upcoming concerts remains in force.

The singer performed with the program “I will live.” According to eyewitnesses, at a concert in Sochi she did not hit the notes, could barely stand on her feet, and 30 minutes after the start of the concert she left the stage.

Public opinion was divided. Some suspected MakSim of pregnancy, while others suggested that the performer became unwell on stage.

Later, the director of the artist, Pavel Nazarov, told Izvestia that the MakSim concert had to be stopped due to the artist’s poor health. Now doctors are working with her, other concerts will take place as part of the tour.

In June 2021, Abrosimova was hospitalized with 40% lung damage due to COVID-19. For about a month and a half, the singer was in a state of drug-induced sleep, from which she was finally taken out in August. In the same month, it became known that MakSim had fully recovered and was in a clear mind.

For the first time after recovering from a severe form of COVID-19, the singer took the stage at the end of November of the same year. The audience hoped for MakSim’s performance, but she admitted that she could not sing yet.