On a warm summer’s day

In sunny Bangladesh today and

The sun is shining

So bright and to smell the fresh scented

Flowers blowing all day

And the cherry blossom trees

Sway side to side in the cool breeze

And Dhaka is the place to be and I’m watching the delicate petals fall softly to the

Ground and the smiling daffodils

And tulips sway side to side in

The warm sunlight and

They are so beautiful and bright

And it’s summer time and

It’s time to sit and drink my cherry wine

And to enjoy the sounds and scents of

Summer time and they are so

Magically perfect and beautiful and I’m

Listening to the little birds sing

So softly and it soothes my soul and

Warms my heart oh I love summer time in Bangladesh

And it’s eternally beautiful and peaceful spending summer time in Bangladesh.

By: David P Carroll