On a warm summer’s day
In sunny Bangladesh today and
The sun is shining
So bright and to smell the fresh scented
Flowers blowing all day
And the cherry blossom trees
Sway side to side in the cool breeze
And Dhaka is the place to be and I’m watching the delicate petals fall softly to the
Ground and the smiling daffodils
And tulips sway side to side in
The warm sunlight and
They are so beautiful and bright
And it’s summer time and
It’s time to sit and drink my cherry wine
And to enjoy the sounds and scents of
Summer time and they are so
Magically perfect and beautiful and I’m
Listening to the little birds sing
So softly and it soothes my soul and
Warms my heart oh I love summer time in Bangladesh
And it’s eternally beautiful and peaceful spending summer time in Bangladesh.
By: David P Carroll
