Thailand to host Tottenham Hotspur-Leicester City friendly match in July

Tottenham Hotspur Football Club fans in Thailand have a reason to rejoice as the club is set to make its inaugural visit to Bangkok as the team will participate in a pre-season friendly match against Leicester City in July, 2023.

The friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City is scheduled to take place at the Rajamangala Stadium on July 23, 2023. The match will be organized by TEG Sport and ProEvents and is authorized by the Football Association of Thailand, as well as supported by the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Read Immigrant runs scamming activities in Thailand

The event is expected to be an exciting pre-season match between the two current Premier League teams. Fans can expect lots of opportunities to meet their favorite footballers from both teams as they travel to Bangkok for the match.

Tottenham Hotspur Chairman Daniel Levy stated that the team is extremely excited to be making their first-ever visit to Thailand and looks forward to engaging with the passionate fanbase in the country. They will also embrace the local culture, supporting good causes and delivering football coaching clinics to leave a lasting, positive legacy.

Meanwhile, ProEvents Chairman Paul J Kam stated that Bangkok is a popular tourist destination in both Asia and Europe. He expressed gratitude to all sides for making this match possible, adding that the event will not only attract football fans in the country but also from neighboring countries in the region.

Tickets for the match will be available through Ticket Melon, with prices and other details to be disclosed later. The match promises to be a highlight of both clubs’ pre-season schedules, as well as a memorable moment for football fans in Thailand.

NNT