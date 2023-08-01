YouTube warns viewers not to use ad blockers

In the wake of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, reporting a staggering US$7.67 billion in ad revenue from YouTube during the second quarter of 2023, the video streaming giant is taking a more robust stance against ad-blocking software on its platform. As a result, YouTube is warning viewers to disable ad blockers or risk having videos blocked.

In a recent experiment, YouTube started notifying users with ad blockers enabled that video playback would be halted after three ad-blocked videos. The notice prompted users to either disable their ad blockers or consider subscribing to YouTube Premium, the ad-free service offered by the platform. YouTube clarified that disabling playback would only occur in extreme cases, where viewers repeatedly ignore requests to allow ads.

While some users reported finding ways to continue watching content despite the three-video mark, others expressed frustration with the streaming provider’s approach. Some even canceled their YouTube Premium subscriptions, accusing the company of being driven by money and disregarding customer feedback.

Despite intermittent reports of ads continuing to play on YouTube despite ad blockers, the platform maintains that ad blockers violate its terms of service. YouTube aims to encourage viewers to either allow ads or explore the ad-free experience offered through YouTube Premium.

YouTube recently increased the price of its YouTube Premium service in the US, raising it by $2 to $13.99 per month, while the price remains at $14.99 per month ($180 per year) in Australia.

In the pursuit of advertiser-friendly content, YouTube has been implementing measures to ensure its guidelines are adhered to, including content without inappropriate language, violence, or adult themes. Last year, the company received attention for updating its advertiser-friendly content guidelines, initially prohibiting swear words in the first seven seconds of a video. While this policy initially impacted ad revenue for flagged videos, it was later revised in March to be more lenient.

YouTube’s efforts to combat ad-blocking align with its broader goals of delivering a content-rich, advertiser-friendly platform to users. With a firm stance against ad blockers and an emphasis on premium subscriptions, YouTube aims to maintain its substantial ad revenue while providing a diverse range of content to viewers.