1.12 lakh looted from a hardware businessman in Muzaffarpur, the caught scumbag was tied to a pole and beaten

Muzaffarpur: Criminals looted one lakh 12 thousand rupees from hardware cum cement-six businessman Manoj Prasad Yadav on Saturday night at a distance of 50 yards from Rampur Haat of Maniyari police station area. Six criminals who arrived on two bikes carried out the incident. On opposing the looting, a criminal got down from the bike and beat up the businessman. Hearing the sound of his shouting, the villagers around started gathering. Meanwhile, all the miscreants started running away waving their weapons. Showing courage, the businessman caught the criminal who got down from the bike. Meanwhile, dozens of local people gathered on the spot. Caught the scumbag, tied him to a pole and thrashed him fiercely.

After getting the information of the incident, the police of Maniyari police station reached the spot. The police returned to the police station with the scumbag caught. The caught scumbag is said to be a resident of the local Balra Kishun village. There is resentment among businessmen since the incident. Dozens of businessmen stayed at Maniyari police station till late night. The police is conducting raids on the trail of the arrested miscreant for his arrest. The victim businessman Manoj Prasad Rai told that he is a resident of Harpur Balra. He has a sand, rods, ballast shop at Rampur Haat. Was going home after closing the shop on Saturday night. After moving 50 yards from Rampur Haat, suddenly six miscreants riding two bikes stopped in front of him.

Seeing the villagers gathering, the miscreants started running

A miscreant fell down from the bike. Showing the pistol, started snatching his money. When he hesitated to give the bag, he slapped. After this, the second miscreant wanted to snatch the mobile, then he started making noise. Seeing the gathering of the villagers, all the miscreants started running away. Caught one of them. Police say that the incident is being investigated. Fertilizer businessman was murdered two years ago Prabhakar was shot dead by criminals two years ago near Rampur Haat. After this there was a lot of ruckus. After two years, again the criminals have looted the hardware businessman. The businessmen have demanded regular patrolling.

