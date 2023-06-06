1.14 lakh applications received for enrollment in Patliputra University’s graduation, merit list will be released on this day

So far, one lakh 14 thousand applications have been received for enrollment in the first semester of graduation in Patliputra University. Of these, about one lakh five thousand candidates have made the payment. The last date for online application is fixed till June 7. After this the chance of application will end. On June 9, the first merit list for enrollment will be issued by the university.

Enrollment will be done on one lakh 20 thousand seats

Online applications are being taken from May 22 for the graduation first semester in Choice Best Credit System (CBCS) issued by Raj Bhavan. The online application process is being done under the direction of Vice-Chancellor Prof. RK Singh. Student Welfare President Prof. AK Nag told that in the academic session 2023-27 there will be enrollment for about one lakh 20 thousand seats. In this, about one lakh 20 thousand seats are fixed in traditional subjects in 69 colleges of Patna and Nalanda districts.

Application will not be done after June 7

Interested candidates University website admission.ppuponline.in You can apply by visiting After June 7, the date for application will not be extended under any circumstances. According to the merit list, following the rules of reservation roster, online cutoff will be issued by the university in three rounds. On the basis of this, admission in colleges will be done. The nomination process will end on July 2. Academic sessions will start from July 4. The enrollment process will continue on Sundays and other holidays as well.

key dates

Online Application Start : 22 May

Last date for online application: 07 June

Publication of first merit list: June 09

Last date for nomination from first merit list: June 17

Date of validation from the college: June 18

Publication of second merit list: June 19

Last date for nomination from second merit list: 25 June

Enrollment validation by the college: June 26

Publication of third merit list: June 27

Last date for nomination from third merit list: 02 June

Validation of enrollment by the college: 03 July

Online registration of new session students in colleges: 04 July

