1.17 lakh applications received for enrollment in graduation of Patliputra University, merit list released, admission will start from today

Patliputra University has received a record number of applications this year for enrollment in the first semester of graduation. But even after this, fewer applications have come for the seats. One lakh 17 thousand 967 students have applied for regular course. The first merit list has been released by the university on Thursday late night at 12 noon. The enrollment process will be started in colleges from Friday. Vice Chancellor Prof. RK Singh is constantly monitoring the nomination process.

You can download the offer letter from the website

Dean of Student Welfare Prof AK Nag told that the first merit list has been made live on Thursday at 12 midnight. Students will take their offer letter and go to the colleges to get the enrollment process done. Online applications were being taken from May 22 for the undergraduate first semester in the Choice Best Credit System (CBCS) issued by the Raj Bhavan. Candidate University Website admission.ppuponline.in You can download the offer letter by visiting.

Don’t wait for your desired college

Dean of Student Welfare Prof AK Nag urged the students not to wait for admission in the desired college. Take admission in the colleges where your name appears in the first list itself. Due to more number of applications, the chances of getting desired colleges and subjects in the second list are less. By the way, the number one colleges of the priority list do not come in the first merit list and in this situation, if the students do not enroll, then they will also be given the opportunity of auto slipup. The candidates who got the first number subject and college in the priority list and did not enroll, will be out of the merit list. They will not get a chance in the next list.

prime date

Publication of first merit list: June 8 at 12 midnight

Last date for nomination from first merit list: June 17

Date of validation from the college: June 18

Publication of second merit list: June 19

Last date for nomination from second merit list: 25 June

Enrollment validation by the college: June 26

Publication of third merit list: June 27

Last date for nomination from third merit list: 02 June

Validation of enrollment by the college: 03 July

Online registration of new session students in colleges: 04 July

