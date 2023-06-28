1.30 lakh PM housing incomplete in Bihar, target given to complete districts by August 15

Manoj Kumar, Patna. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin, 1 lakh 30 thousand houses are incomplete in the entire state. Instructions have been given to complete the pending houses by August 15. For this, a number has been fixed for all the districts to build houses daily. Most of the Prime Minister’s residences in Gaya are incomplete in the state. A target has been set to make Gaya 559 houses per day. After this, there is a target to make Nawada 196 and Araria 113 Prime Minister’s residences per day.

Construction is not happening according to the fixed number

Housing is not being constructed in any district according to the fixed number. Every day 2600 houses have to be constructed in the entire state. At present only about 560 houses are being constructed on an average. At the same time, on an average only 5 to 14 percent of the target houses are being built in all the districts. 559 houses should be constructed daily in Gaya, in which only 67 houses were built on 26 June.

Sitamarhi ahead, Muzaffarpur backward

According to the report of June 26, only 25.28 percent of the daily target was constructed in Sitamarhi. In Aurangabad 19, in Patna 15.92 percent houses were constructed. At the same time, the least 5 houses were built in Muzaffarpur and eight percent in Darbhanga.

District – Pending Housing – Daily Target

Gaya – 27925 – 559

Nawada – 9801 – 196

Araria – 5647 – 113

Madhubani – 5340 – 107

Begusarai – 5306 – 106

Madhepura – 4822 – 96

Patna – 4431 – 89

West Champaran – 4303 – 86

Darbhanga – 4138 – 83

Saran – 4106 – 82

Khagaria – 4106 – 82

Samastipur – 3492 – 70

East Champaran – 3166 – 63

Bhojpur – 3018 – 60

Rohtas – 2984 – 60

Bhagalpur – 2858 – 57

Supaul – 2849 – 57

Sitamarhi – 2666 – 53

Lakhisarai – 2386 – 48

Muzaffarpur – 2171 – 43

Purnia – 2034 – 41

Vaishali – 2032 – 41

Munger – 2009 – 40

Katihar – 1984 – 40

Aurangabad – 1810 – 36

Siwan – 1674 – 33

Dandy – 1673 – 33

Sheohar – 1629 – 33

Kaimur – 1518 – 30

Jamui – 1458 – 29

Nalanda – 1336 – 27

Saharsa – 1142 – 23

Sheikhpura – 976 – 10

Gopalganj – 973 – 19

Arwal – 970 – 19

Jehanabad – 690 – 14

Buxar – 457 – 9

Kishanganj – 126 – 3