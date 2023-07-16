10 balls 15 runs, then Cadmore became ‘Superman’ caught a surprise catch and made Somerset the champion

The T20 Blast tournament played in England has got a new champion. In the final match of T20 Blast somerset Performing brilliantly, defeated Essex by 14 runs. With this victory, Somerset has become the new champion of T20 Blast. Batting first in the title match, Somerset’s team scored 145 runs in 20 overs. Sean Deutsch played a brilliant half-century innings of 53 runs from Somerset. While chasing 146 runs, Essex’s team was bundled out for just 131 runs and lost the match by 14 runs. The final match between the two teams was amazing and the match ended with a surprising catch.

15 runs needed to win in 10 balls

To win this match, Essex needed 15 runs in 10 balls to win in the last over. Although 9 wickets of Essex had fallen. But on the one hand, star all-rounder Daniel Sams, who was batting at the crease, remained unbeaten. He was the last hope of Essex’s victory in this match. Seeing his batting style, everyone felt that Essex would win the title battle. But New Zealand’s star bowler Matt Henry came to do 19 overs for Somerset.

Cadmore caught a surprise catch

Henry threw the third ball of the 19th over of the match outside, Sams put the bat to play this ball a big shot. However, he could not time the ball properly and the ball took the outer edge of the bat and went backwards in the air. Seeing the ball coming in the air, Cadmore fielding behind became active and made a great dive in the air like Superman. No one expected Cadmore to catch this catch, but he took a great catch by diving and sent Sussex’s last hope Daniel Sams to the pavilion for 45 runs, making Somerset the champion of T20 Blast.

Sussex failed in front of Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi

In the final match of T20 Blast, two senior New Zealand players were seen. These senior Kiwi players were Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi. Both the Kiwi bowlers harassed the Essex batsmen fiercely in the final match and together they showed the way to the pavilion to 7 Essex batsmen. In the final match, Ish Sodhi spent just 22 runs in 4 overs and hunted 3 batsmen. At the same time, Matt Henry took 3.3 overs in the title match, in which he took 4 wickets and spent only 24 runs. Henry took the last wicket for Somerset. Henry’s last victim became Daniel Sams, who was playing a blistering innings in this match. Sams played an inning of 45 runs in 26 balls with the help of 1 four and 3 sixes.

Cadmore took the best catch of T20 Blast

The match was ended by Somerset’s fielder Cadmore. He caught a surprising catch of Daniel Sams. Everyone present in the stadium was stunned to see Cadmore’s catch. No one expected that Kedmore would catch such an amazing catch. Although Cadmore surprised everyone and jumped in the air like Superman. The video of this catch of Cadmore is now going viral on social media. Fans on social media are also shocked to see Candmore’s catch. Many fans said that Somerset could not have become champions in a better way than this. Many fans also called Cadmore the Superman of Somerset.

Significantly, Somerset has won the T20 Blast title after a long wait of 18 years. Earlier, Somerset won the title of this prestigious tournament in the year 2004. Somerset got this success under the captaincy of L Gregory. Gregory ended Somerset’s 18-year title drought. Somerset’s captain looked very excited after the victory, he called this victory unbelievable and gave full credit for the victory to the whole team. He also praised Cadmore’s amazing catch.

