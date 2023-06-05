10 kg gold seized at Mumbai airport in two days, four passengers arrested

Mumbai, 05 June (Hindustan Times). The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team has seized 10 kg of gold at the Mumbai airport in the last two days and arrested four passengers. The value of the recovered gold has been estimated at Rs 6.2 crore.

According to sources, the DRI team has taken both the actions on the basis of confidential information. On June 3, the DRI team arrested three passengers who came to Mumbai by a flight from Dubai with 8 kg of gold. These passengers had hidden the gold clothes and kept it in the bag. The value of the recovered gold has been estimated at Rs 4.94 crore.

After this, on June 4, the DRI team stopped a passenger from Dubai on the basis of suspicion. During the search of his bag, 56 ladies purses were found. Two kilograms of five grams of gold wire was found in these purses. The DRI team has recovered the gold wire and arrested the passenger. Both these cases are being thoroughly investigated by the DRI team.