10 killed in Jammu bus accident, Bihar Police issued toll free number for information about injured

A bus going from Amritsar to Katra (Jammu) fell into a gorge near Jhajjar Bridge in Jammu district and crashed. In this accident, 10 people of Lakhisarai who were traveling on the bus died on the spot, as well as the Bihar Police has received information about the injuries of 55 people. All the injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for proper treatment. Bihar Police Headquarters tweeted that for any kind of information or assistance, the control room number of Bihar Police Headquarters 0612-2294319 and Jammu and Kashmir Police numbers 0191-2542000/2542001 Can be contacted at. Bihar Police is in constant touch with Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Governor expressed grief

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has expressed deep sorrow over the bus accident near Jhajjar Kotli on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and the death of the people of Bihar in it. Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved family members, he has prayed to God to grant them patience, courage and strength. BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary, Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras were also included in those who expressed grief.

Lalan Singh expressed grief over Jammu and Kashmir bus accident

JDU national president Rajeev Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh tweeted on Tuesday and condoled the Jammu and Kashmir bus accident. At the same time, I have prayed to God to give a place in his holy feet to the departed pious souls and to provide speedy recovery to the injured. In his tweet, he has written that a bus full of devotees going to visit Maa Vaishno Devi (Katra) from Amritsar fell into a ditch at Jhajjar Kotli near Jammu. Heartbroken by the heartbreaking news of the death of many people and injuries to many people in Lakhisarai, Bihar in this accident. In this hour of grief, my sympathies are with the families of the victims. Along with quick relief and rescue work, arrangements for proper treatment of the injured are expected from the Jammu administration.

