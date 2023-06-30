10 lakh cheated from a businessman in the name of air ticket booking, police trying to reach the swindler

A Delhi businessman has been accused of duping a tour and travel businessman of Kolkata, West Bengal, of Rs 10 lakh for booking a large number of air tickets. The name of the victim is Mohammad Tanveer Alam. He is a resident of Mirza Ghalib Street area. After this incident, a complaint was lodged in the New Market police station of the metropolis. According to the police, Mohammad Tanveer Alam told in his complaint that a few months ago he was identified with a travel businessman from New Delhi.

Police started investigation of the case

It is alleged that he had given Rs 10 lakh to that businessman for booking several air tickets. But the accused did not book the air tickets even after taking the money. Despite saying several times, neither the money was returned nor the air ticket was booked. After this, the victim came to know about the fraud and lodged a complaint about the incident at the New Market police station. After starting the investigation of the case, the police has started trying to reach the accused of Delhi.

In West Bengal’s Kolkata, the police of Bidhan Nagar cybercrime station have arrested an accused from Burdwan in the case of cyber fraud of Rs 94,000 by claiming that a person’s credit card has been closed by pretending to be a bank officer. The name of the accused is Suresh Prasad. It is said that on November 5, 2022, Mitlal Chaurasia, a resident of Baguihati, lodged a complaint with Vidhannagar Cybercrime Police Station that he had been cyber cheated by calling himself from an unknown number, calling himself a bank officer. The victim says that he was tricked by saying that his credit card was closed.

