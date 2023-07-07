10 new multidisciplinary courses will be taught in Allahabad University, admission will be available in 7 from this session

University of Allahabad : Allahabad Central University has always been known for its quality education. The university keeps coming up with something new for its students. Now 10 new multidisciplinary courses are being started here from this session. Under the flagship program New Education Policy of PM Narendra Modi, the university administration has prepared new courses. However, admission to only 7 courses will start from this session. While admission in other courses will be given from the next session.

These will be new courses

These courses include five year BCA and MCA, MSc Cognitive Science, BSc and MSc Family and Community Science, 5 Year Integrated Course in Disaster Management and Environmental Studies, BA LLB Honors 5 Year Integrated Law Course, 5 Year MBA Course. Apart from this, proficiency courses are also being started in Music, Sports, NCC, Elements of the Constitution, Mental Health, Financial Market, Discovery Science and Technology, Film and Theatre, and Therapeutic Nutrition and Yoga. Along with this, new courses are being started in European languages ​​French, Russian and German proficiency courses and oriental languages ​​Urdu, Sanskrit and English.

Students will be skilled along with being educated through courses

According to the Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad Central University, Prof. Sangeeta Srivastava, the courses prepared under the New Education Policy will help students get educated as well as be skilled and their character will also develop. According to Professor Sangeeta Srivastava, several steps have been taken to improve the quality of education in the university.

There is a huge shortage of teachers in the university for the last several years.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, in the last 2 years, new teachers have been recruited in the university in 27 departments in mission mode. Apart from this, 350 non-teaching staff have also been deployed. While the process of recruitment for the posts of about 150 associate professors and professors is going on. The Vice-Chancellor has said that there was a huge shortage of teachers in the Central University of Allahabad for the last several years. But 300 teachers have been recruited in mission mode.

According to Vice-Chancellor Professor Sangeeta Srivastava, teachers from 25 states of the country have been appointed in the university. While Indian citizens studying or teaching in 15 countries under various fellowships have also been posted as teachers in the university.

Appointment of 100 teachers by the end of the year

According to Vice-Chancellor Professor Sangeeta Srivastava, the university has also done reverse migration in a way by recruiting teachers from abroad. He has said that due to the joining of professors associated with education in different states and abroad, a cosmopolitan atmosphere has been created here. Due to which the quality of university education will further improve in the coming days. He has claimed that at least 100 more teachers will be appointed by the end of the year. After which the university will definitely make a place in the ranking of NIRF and NAAC.

