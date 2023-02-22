10 people evacuated from a burning warehouse in Krasnoyarsk

In Krasnoyarsk, a major fire broke out in a warehouse, its area, according to preliminary data, amounted to 2.5 thousand square meters. m. 10 people were evacuated from the burning building, reported on February 22 at the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the region.

It is specified that the fire occurred in a warehouse on the street. Sverdlovsk. The fire was reported at 11:22 local time (07:22 Moscow time). 92 people, 35 units of equipment are already engaged in extinguishing.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

In connection with the fire, the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor organized an air quality check on the territory of the nearest residential area prone to smoke. This was stated by the head of the department Dmitry Goryaev in his Telegram channel.

Earlier that day, a fire was reported in a two-story building of a former cardboard factory in Stupino near Moscow. The fire area is 1 thousand square meters. m.