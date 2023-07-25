10 soldiers and 15 civilians killed in Algeria fire

Algiers, 25 July (HS). The forest fire in Algeria has become dreadful. 10 soldiers and 15 civilians died in this fire. The soldiers are trying to douse the fire despite strong winds and scorching heat. The government shared this information on Monday.

The Home Ministry has said that 1,500 people have been safely evacuated from the forest. The defense ministry said 10 soldiers were killed and 25 wounded while fighting fires in the resort area of ​​Beni Xilla, east of the capital Algiers. This fire has spread to the fields due to strong wind. About 7,500 firefighters, besides 350 trucks and aircraft have been deployed in the fire-fighting operation. The fire has created hue and cry in the country. The country’s President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased in a message of condolence.