10 trains cancelled, 10 diverted and 12 short-terminated and short-originated due to closure of old Yamuna bridge

New Delhi, 13 July (Hindustan Times). Due to the temporary closure of Delhi’s Old Yamuna Bridge (Iron Bridge), 10 trains were canceled on Thursday. 10 trains were diverted while 12 trains including Delhi-Shamli-Saharanpur Special and Haridwar-Delhi Express were short-terminated or short-originated.

Train No. 04439 Palwal-Ghaziabad Special, Train No. 04955 Ghaziabad-New Delhi Special, Train No. 04455 New Delhi-Ghaziabad Special, Train No. 04959 Ghaziabad-Delhi Special, Train No. 04938 Delhi-Ghaziabad Special, Train No. 04023 Delhi-Qasimpur Kheri, Train number 04945 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ghaziabad special, train number 04020 Shamli-Delhi special, train number 04933 Dankaur-Delhi and train number 04968 Ghaziabad-Palwal special have been cancelled.

Diverted trains include Delhi-Ambala Express, Delhi-Tundla Special, Ala Hazrat Express, Bikaner-Howrah Express, Delhi-Kathgodam Express, Shalimar Express, Amritsar-Katihar Express, Kathgodam-Delhi Express, Avadh Assam Express, Ghaziabad-Mathura Junction Specials included.