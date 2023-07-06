100 years of Geeta Press, the world is surprised by the quality and price, PM Modi will conclude the centenary celebrations tomorrow

Lucknow. The world famous Gita Press has completed 100 years. The story of a century of this center of religious books, which surprised everyone with its quality and key, is very interesting. The ornate red-white-yellow temple-like building in Gorakhpur, which is the cultural powerhouse of the Hindu-Hindi belt, turns 100 years old today. However, the big day is yet to come for Geeta Press with its much-respected reputation. Because it has got the most powerful patron in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Geeta Press’s emphasis has always been on the fact that good quality religious books should reach the people at the least possible cost. Even in this era of inflation, the low price of Geeta Press books surprises people.

PM Modi will come to Gorakhpur tomorrow

Geeta Press, a world-renowned organization that preserves Sanatan culture through literature, has achieved many important milestones in its centenary year, from the publication of religious texts, to authenticity and principles. This became its golden age. Its centenary year celebrations started in the year 2022. Which was started by the hands of the then President Ram Nath Kovind. Now its closing occasion has also come, which will be held on July 7 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Preparations completed for the arrival of the Prime Minister

The centenary year celebrations of Geeta Press, established in the year 1923, was formally inaugurated by former President Ramnath Kovind on June 4, 2022. Now on July 7, the closing ceremony of the centenary year of Gita Press is going to be held in the chief guest of PM Narendra Modi. The special thing is that Narendra Modi will also be the first Prime Minister of the country to come to Gita Press. He will also release a special issue (coloured, pictorial) of Shri Shiv Mahapuran printed on art paper at Geeta Press. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all the preparations have been almost completed from the administration level regarding the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Gita Press was established in 1923 in a rented building.

Geeta Press was established in 1923 by Seth Jaydayal Goyandka in a rented building. With the association of Hanuman Prasad Poddar with Gita Press and the publication of Kalyan Patrika, its fame became increasingly global. Since its inception, more than 92 crore books have been published by Geeta Press. Since the establishment of Gita Press, special people keep coming here. If we look at the top of the ruling system, till now two presidents have come here. In 1955, the first President of the country Dr. Rajendra Prasad came here.

