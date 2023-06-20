100 years record of rain broken in Rajasthan’s Ajmer and Jodhpur

Jaipur, 20 June (Hindustan Times). For the first time in Rajasthan, flood situation has arisen before the monsoon. Due to the stormy movement of Cyclone Biparjoy, life has been badly affected due to the flood situation in many areas of five districts of the state, Barmer, Pali, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Ajmer. In the last 24 hours due to the cyclone, Pali’s Muthana has received 530 mm i.e. 21.3 inches of rain. Pali also received 12 inches of rain. There is power failure in hundreds of villages of Bundi, Ajmer, Bhilwara. So far eight people have died in the state. The 100-year record of rain has been broken in Ajmer and Jodhpur. Now the Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Tuesday in Kota, Baran-Sawai Madhopur.

The state received an average of 100 mm of rain in the last 4 days (June 16 to 19) triggered by the cyclone, which is about 24 per cent of the average rainfall for a monsoon season. Rajasthan receives an average of 415 mm of rain during the monsoon season (June to September). The initial month of June receives an average of 50 mm of rain. Cyclone has broken 105 years old record of rain in Ajmer. Here on June 17, 1917, there was 119.4 mm of rain in a single day, which was the record for the highest rainfall in June so far, which was broken yesterday. Ajmer received 131.8 mm of rain in 24 hours yesterday (June 18 morning 8:30 am to June 19 8:30 am). Similarly, in Jodhpur also the record of 12 years has been broken. On June 17, 91.3 mm of water fell here, while earlier on June 28, 2016, there was about 74 mm of rain.

On June 6, this cyclone started in the Arabian Sea as Depression, which later converted into Deep Depression, Cyclone Storm, Severe Cyclone Storm, Very Severe Cyclone Storm, Extremely Severe Cyclone Storm. The storm had entered Rajasthan from Barmer district. After that there was torrential rain in Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Rasjamand, Jaisalmer, Pali districts. In Pali, Jalore and Barmer districts, seven people have died due to the storm. After this, the storm turned towards Jaipur and Ajmer divisions. It started raining in Jaipur division and Ajmer division from Sunday night. It is raining heavily in Dholpur, Ajmer, Tonk since Monday afternoon. This rain continued till this morning.

The effect of Biparjoy was seen in the districts of eastern Rajasthan on Tuesday. Anticipating heavy rains in Kota, Sawai Madhopur and Baran districts, the Meteorological Department Center has issued an orange alert for the same. Whereas in Bundi and Jhalawar districts, due to the effect of this system, a yellow alert has been issued for light to moderate rains with strong winds. The storm has caused so much devastation that CM Gehlot is going on a two-day aerial tour of the flood-affected districts. The storm has caused damage worth crores of rupees in Barmer, Jalore, Sirohi and surrounding districts.