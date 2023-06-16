103 dead, 100 rescued after boat capsizes in Nigeria

At least 10 people, including children, after a boat capsized in northern Nigeria 103 people died happened. All these people were returning from a wedding ceremony. Officials gave this information on Tuesday. Police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said the boat crashed into the Niger River in Pategi district of Kwara state in the early hours of Monday.

100 people have been rescued so far

Let me tell you, a large number of people are still missing and the local people and the police are looking for them. He told that 100 people have been rescued so far. A massive campaign is being launched to search for the missing people.

There were more than 300 people in the boat

Local chief Abdul Gana Lukpada said, “The boat was carrying more people than its capacity.” There were about 300 people in it. The boat collided with a large log underwater and was damaged. ”””” Office of Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak issued a statement expressing condolences.