108 acres of land will be acquired to build a logistics park in Patna, people will be able to file claims and objections in 60 days

108 acres of land is to be acquired for the construction of multi-modal logistic park in Jaitia village of Fatuha zone of Patna district. Regarding land acquisition, the area of ​​the plot, area, name of the ryots etc. will be published soon. Within 60 days of publication, people can make land related claims and objections. Under Section-11 of the land acquisition on behalf of the district administration, the details have been sent to the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms.

Employment opportunities will increase

According to experts, on behalf of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, it has been sent to the Information and Public Relations Department for publication in newspapers. Official sources said that employment opportunities will increase with the construction of the logistics park. Apart from this, with the expansion of connectivity, a huge market will develop. The people of Bihar will get its benefit.

60 days right to object

The official source told that the process of publication of land related details is going on. The land will be published soon. After publication, people can claim and object in 60 days. After hearing the claim-objection, passing the order, announcement will be made in section-19. The source told that after this the rate of the land will be estimated.

About 108 acres of land is required for the construction of the Multi Modal Logistics Park. About 168 crores are likely to be spent on its construction. The source said that 50 percent of the cost of land acquisition will be done by the National Highway Logistics Management Limited from its own resources. The logistics park will be built in collaboration with Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority (BIADA), Central Government agency National Highway Logistics Management Limited and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited. The connection of Jaitia Mauza is with Patna-Dobhi apart from the Amas-Darbhanga forelane. Apart from this, connectivity will also increase with the Neura-Daniyawan rail line.

