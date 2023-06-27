11.48 km road will be widened in Patna district, cabinet approves Rs 49 crore 77 lakh

Bihar cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In this meeting, the cabinet sanctioned 56 crore 93 lakhs for the widening and strengthening work of 20.46 kilometers from Kamtaul water tank to Sanahpur (Shyam Chowk) under Darbhanga Path Division, 5.39 kilometers from Hathaudi Kothi to Bahedi Path under Darbhanga Path Division. A total of 34 crore 28 lakh has been given administrative approval for widening and strengthening. Dr. S. Siddharth, Additional Chief Secretary, Cabinet Department, said that a total of 25 agendas were agreed upon in the cabinet meeting.

49 crore 77 lakh for 11.48 kilometer road of Patna district

Apart from this, the first revised administrative approval of 49 crore 77 lakh was given for the widening and strengthening of 11.48 kilometer road for Naubatpur-Shahar-Rampur-Majpura-Dulhin Bazar road in Patna district from the Central Road Fund. The cabinet approved a total of one billion six lakhs for one year’s operation and maintenance of BSWN 2.0.

Amount sanctioned for unfunded terminal benefit

Rs 757 crore 63 lakh to the Bihar State Power Holding Company in three installments for payment of estimated due liability in the financial year 2023-24 for the unfunded terminal benefit liability of the former officials and employees of the Bihar State Electricity Board till October 31, 2012. Granted permission to provide.

826 posts will be restored in Panchayat and Agriculture Department in Bihar, approval from cabinet

Approval of Other Backward Classes Girls Residential School Plus Two in eight districts

The Cabinet approved the construction of one more Backward Classes Girls Residential Plus Two High School with 520 seats each in eight districts of Araria, Arwal, Nawada, Madhubani, Lakhisarai, Vaishali, Katihar and Sitamarhi. For this, a total of 377 crore 82 lakh administrative approval was given at the rate of 46 crore 35 lakh per school as a total model estimate.

