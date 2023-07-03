11 crore offered to kill cooperative minister of Bihar, video posted on social media

Roshan Kumar, Gaya. Bihar Government’s Cooperation Minister cum Belaganj MLA Dr. Surendra Prasad Yadav has expressed the possibility of his murder by sending a letter to Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti. The SSP took it seriously and has started investigation by registering an FIR named against Dhanwant Singh Rathore in Rampur police station on Sunday.

Inciting video posted on social media

In a letter sent to the SSP, the Cooperative Minister has told that Dhanwant Singh Rathore, national president of the Kshatriya Seva Mahasangh, has posted a video on social media inciting his murder. Describing him as a criminal in his statement, Rathore has made a public announcement that the person who will execute this act (murder of Dr. Surendra Prasad Yadav) will be given a reward of Rs.11 crores. From this it appears that Dhanwant Singh Rathore does not have faith in Indian constitution and law and order and he is a person of criminal tendency who violates life and personal liberty. Rathore has also been sentenced to jail in the past. This type of public announcement against a sitting minister of the state is a serious challenge to the law and order situation in the state. It is necessary to give a proper response to it, so that the general public also has a sense of trust and security towards the administration.

Has been attacked many times, has received threats

The Cooperative Minister has told the SSP through his letter that he is a popular public servant. He has been elected seven consecutive times as MLA and once as MP from his constituency. Due to the malice of his popularity, there has been a fatal attack on him in the past also. He just survived. FIR related to this is registered in Belaganj police station. Apart from this, many organizations have also threatened to kill him. Its FIR is registered in Rampur police station. His constituency is affected by extremism and Naxalism. In the past, two elected MPs of Gaya Lok Sabha constituency, Ishwar Chaudhary and Rajesh Kumar, have been murdered by the extremists. Now people are being publicly instigated for his murder. They are apprehensive that they may not even be killed. The minister has demanded from the SSP that strict action should be taken against Dhanwant Singh Rathore soon. Along with this, such provocative videos should be immediately deleted from social media. It is the responsibility of the administration to provide security to the life and property of him and his family. For this, additional and suitable security should be made available at the earliest.

Inspector rank officers will investigate

On the orders of the SSP, an FIR has been registered against Dhanwant Singh Rathore, National President of the Kshatriya Seva Mahasangh, a resident of Kankarbagh-MIG 76, Patna, in Rampur police station, under 66 IT Act and Section 115 and 120B, in connection with the threat received by the Cooperative Minister. Has gone. The responsibility of investigating this matter has been entrusted to a police officer of the rank of Inspector. SSP has constituted a special team for scientific investigation of this matter. City SP Himanshu, City DSP Parasnath Sahu and police officers of technical cell have been included in this.