11 injured in US club shooting

Memphis police (Tennessee, USA) reported that as a result of a shootout in and around the Live Lounge nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, February 19, there were 11 victims, reports fox news.

According to police, one person died, the rest were taken to hospital, five are in critical condition.

The shooting took place at two separate but nearby sites, which investigators believe are connected. There is no clear description of the suspects yet. The cause of the incident is also unknown.

In the US city of Galena Park in Texas, on February 18, a shooting also occurred, which killed at least four people. The sheriffs of the local police department immediately arrived at the scene of the incident. The reasons for the incident are still unknown.

February 17 in Memphis, two people were injured in a shooting at a shopping center. One of the victims was hospitalized in critical condition, the other was able to get to the hospital on his own. According to the preliminary version, the shooting could have started as a result of a conflict between visitors to the center. Law enforcement officers have already detained a potential participant in the incident.