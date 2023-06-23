11 IPS transferred in UP, Superintendent of Police of 4 districts including Ayodhya, Ballia changed, new DIG in 2 ranges as well

Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh government transferred 11 IPS on Friday night. Many four range officers have been changed. Superintendent of Police level officers have been changed in seven districts. Shalabh Mathur has been made DIG Aligarh, Bharti Singh has been made Additional Police Commissioner Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad, Anand Rao Kulkarni has been made Additional Police Commissioner Police Commissionerate Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ayodhya’s DIG cum SSP Muniraj ji has been made DIG Moradabad.

SP changed in these districts

Rajkaran Nayyar has been made SSP Ayodhya, Ashish Srivastava has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Lucknow, Ravi Kumar has been made Deputy Commissioner of Police, Agra, Ashok Kumar Meena, Esni Shahjahanpur. Shubham Patel has been given the responsibility of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate Ghaziabad, Vikas Kumar as Superintendent of Police Fatehgarh and S Anand as SP Ballia.

He got new responsibility