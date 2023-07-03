11 lakh looted from Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank in Nalanda in broad daylight, robbers ran away while firing

Nalanda. A major incident of loot took place on Monday in Nalanda, the home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Fearless robbers looted Rs 11 lakh from South Bihar Gramin Bank in Nalanda in broad daylight and fled. Six bike-borne robbers entered Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank posing as customers and looted Rs 11 lakh at gunpoint and fled. The police is investigating the matter. So far no arrest has been reported.

The robbers came in the number of six

In relation to the incident, it is told that like every day, the transaction work was going on in the branch of South Bihar Gramin Bank located at Mahmadpur Ramghat in Chandi. Meanwhile, 6 bike-borne robbers reached the bank and entered inside the bank posing as customers. As soon as they entered the bank, the robbers took their respective positions and took the bank employees at gunpoint. Seeing the gun in the hands of the robbers, the customers present in the bank got scared and stood aside.

The robbers got away with ease after the robbery.

A customer present in the bank told the local media that all the robbers were masked. The robbers took everyone at gun point and looted Rs 11 lakh kept in the bank and fled from the spot. While running away, the robbers also fired in the air to spread panic. No one followed him due to aerial firing and he escaped easily. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot and started investigating the matter. There has been a stir in the area due to the incident of robbery in broad daylight.