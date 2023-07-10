11 people arrested for conversion in UP’s Bahraich, used to pressure them to change religion

Gorakhpur. A commotion broke out when the police arrived at the missionary’s prayer meeting in Siddhanpurwa village of Nanapar Kotwali in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. The local youth had established the Muslim religion by tricking the Hindu women, at the same time seeing the police who reached the information, the women there got angry and started a ruckus. In the name of curing diseases, the dictionary targets innocent poor women and makes them pray to cure their diseases, after which they also pressurize them to convert.

women created ruckus

District convenor of Bajrang Dal, Deepak Srivastava had received a complaint that Babulal, a resident of Siddhanpurwa of Nanapar Kotwali, along with his companions, is offering prayers to women of Hindu religion in the mission of Bargla at his home. On whose complaint the police, who reached the village, saw on the spot that along with sister-in-law and her colleagues, they were holding a gathering of women and offering prayers. When the police started questioning, the women got angry with the police. After which the police had to call for more force from the police station.

Police arrested 11 people and sent them to jail

After which the police brought many people including the accused Babulal to the police station for questioning. This is not the first case of missionary people making Hindu women pray in Nanapar area. A month ago also one such gathering was caught by the police. In which the police took action against 3 people, filed a case against them and sent them to jail. On Monday also, the police arrested 11 people, produced them in the court and sent them to jail.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

