11 people died due to cold in five districts of Bihar, Chief Minister expressed grief

In East Bihar, 11 people lost their lives on Thursday due to thunderstorm. Among the dead, three people died in Saharsa, three in Madhepura, three in Jamui, one each in Araria and Purnia. Woman Meena Hasda died in Ward No. 9 of Mohni Panchayat of Bausin police station area of ​​Amour block of Purnia and Parara block of Araria.

13-year-old girl also lost her life

Here, Meena Devi in ​​Ward-12 of Bardaha Panchayat of Parmanpur OP area of ​​Saharsa district, elderly Rajendra Yadav in Kuchahiya located in Chandaur East Panchayat of Saurabazar police station and 13-year-old in Bariyahi Basti Puwari Tola Ward-9 located in Bariyahi Panchayat of Bangaon police station of Kahra. Teenager Khushboo Kumari lost her life.

A thud fell on a woman planting in the field

On the other hand, Jaimala Devi and Geeta Devi, who were planting in the field on the border of Rampur Panchayat and Murliganj Nagar Panchayat of Murliganj block of Madhepura and Meena Devi died in Ward 12 of Bardaha Panchayat of Parmanpur OP area of ​​Ghailadh. Here, Kishore Barmoria village resident Amit Marandi, who was grazing cattle in Barmoria village under Chakai police station area of ​​Jamui, and the couple Kewal Bind and his wife Kusum Devi died in Jamui Sadar police station area.

Chief Minister expressed deep condolences

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolence over the deaths due to lightning. Expressing condolences, the Chief Minister said that he is with the affected families in this hour of disaster. The Chief Minister has given instructions to give ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakh each to the relatives of the deceased without delay. Along with this, the Chief Minister has appealed to the people that everyone should take full vigilance in bad weather. In case of bad weather, follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Disaster Management Department to avoid lightning. Stay indoors and stay safe in bad weather.

Flood risk increased in Bihar, Bagmati, Mahananda and Parman rivers in spate, panic among people

what happens

Due to the friction of the clouds present in the sky, an electricity is generated due to which the negative charge is generated. At the same time, positive charge is already present in the earth. In such a situation, both negative and positive charges of earth and sky are attracted towards each other. When a conductor comes between these two charges, an electric discharge occurs. But there is no conductor in the sky, so this electric discharge falls on the earth in the form of thunder.

effect of cold on human body

The effect of lightning is great on the human body. Deep burns occur on the body due to electrocution, due to which the tissues are damaged. And at the same time it also affects the human nervous system. Due to which the heart races. Due to the effect of lightning, there is a danger of disability in the body.

how to defend

Do not go to any high area to avoid lightning because there is the highest risk of lightning.

If you are in an open space, move immediately to a concrete house and stay away from windows and doors.

Stay away from electrical appliances like water tap, fridge, telephone etc. in the house and switch them off

Stay away from electric poles and television or mobile towers

Don’t go under a tree when you hear lightning or thunder

Do not stand in groups at one place, maintain at least 15 feet distance

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffnIaZY2vC8)