11 people were detained for destroying property on the railway

At least 11 people, 10 of whom are teenagers, have recently been detained in different regions of the country for destroying property on the railway. Most of the cases go under the article – “Sabotage”. Juveniles face up to 10 years in prison, and adults up to 20 years. Parents of teenagers will have to pay compensation for train delays and damaged objects.

Minors have become victims of recruitment on social networks, Telegram channels and online game chats, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told Izvestia.

“Children are being probed for several days, if they don’t make contact, then they look for the next ones. Those who agree are offered money – this is a kind of reward. Basically, they try to attract a group right away, ”said the source of Izvestia.

For persuasiveness, teenagers are sent instructions on how not to get caught. However, according to the source, this does not help to avoid punishment in any way – the railways are equipped with video surveillance systems at all important sections. In addition, children are asked to film the result of their actions on video, and the included phone, as noted by the Izvestia source, always leaves a mark for law enforcement officers.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Prank is not joy: who is behind the sabotage of teenagers on the railways

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

