11 popular bus and tram routes will be changed in Samara on February 23 – News

February 21, 2023, 07:04 – BLiTZ – News

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, 11 public transport routes will change their traffic patterns in Samara. The reason for this will be the reconstruction of the tram tracks, which are located at the intersection of Galaktionovskaya and Krasnoarmeyskaya streets. The work will be carried out in preparation for the next stage of construction of the Teatralnaya metro station. Writes about this “KP – Samara”.

“Tram traffic will be closed along Krasnoarmeyskaya Street in the section from Artsybushevskaya Street to Frunze Street in both directions. The restriction is valid from 00:10 on February 23 to 23:50 on February 25, 2023,” said representatives of the press service of the city administration.

In accordance with their data, trams No. 1, 3, 5, 16, 20 and 22 will be directed to a detour. In addition, it is planned to adjust the traffic pattern for buses No. 3, 34, 53, 80 and 226.

Also, representatives of the city authorities said that traffic for cars will be closed along Galaktionovskaya Street from Lev Tolstoy Street in the direction of Krasnoarmeyskaya Street. Restrictions will also apply to the passage of vehicles along Krasnoarmeiskaya Street in the direction from Chapaevskaya Street to Samarskaya Street.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that the road services began to carry out emergency patching of the road surface in Samara. On February 20, work was also carried out on Dachnaya Street near the intersection with Tukhachevsky Street, Uritsky Street.