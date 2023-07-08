11 thousand sportspersons will get free treatment in UP through Ayushman Yojana Yogi government will give the amount of premium

Lucknow : The Uttar Pradesh government is continuously taking concrete steps to increase sports facilities as well as to provide help to the players. In this sequence, 11 thousand sportspersons and their family members of the state will now be given free treatment facility worth Rs 5 lakh every year. This facility will be given to the registered players of training camps, residential hostel scheme and sports colleges in various districts under the Sports Department. Ayushman card will soon be made for these players for cashless treatment.

Additional Chief Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Navneet Sehgal said that the annual insurance premium of each player will be Rs 1,102 and the sports department will deposit it. Players will be given treatment facilities in a total of 3,100 private and government hospitals giving benefits of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

For the promotion and promotion of sportspersons, arrangements have been made for health insurance of sportspersons and their families in the Eklavya Sports Fund and the rules made for the promotion and promotion of sports and sportspersons. Soon the Sports Department will give the data of the players to the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS), the nodal agency of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Players will be able to take advantage of the scheme as soon as they join the beneficiaries of Data Ayushman Yojana. With the help of this scheme, players will be able to get themselves and their family members treated easily in case of injury and any other serious illness during the game.

The state government had announced to provide health insurance in the sports policy

Significantly, the state government had approved the new sports policy 2023 in March this year. In which many big announcements were made for the players and the game. In the sports policy, it was also talked about giving health insurance of five lakh rupees to the registered players. Apart from this, the state government will also provide funds from the Eklavya Sports Fund for the treatment of injuries suffered by the players during the competitions.

Many players decide to retire or leave the game at the peak of their careers due to financial hardship or poor medical care. The state government will extend a helping hand to such players under its new sports policy. Let us tell you that under the new sports policy, it has been said to promote sports related industries in the state. Indigenous and local sports will be promoted in the state.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DvA2HgQ8HDM) ayushman bharat yojana