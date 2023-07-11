11 trains canceled due to heavy rains in North India, 9 trains changed in operation, see full list

Patna. Due to heavy rains, trains have been changed in operation due to water logging on some railway sections of Northern Railway. Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway, Hajipur, Virendra Kumar has informed in this regard that due to rain water on some sections of Northern Railway, the operation of some trains has been changed from the point of view of safety.

canceled trains



1. Starting on 11.07.23 from Amritsar, train no. Cancellation of 14674 Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express.

2. Patna Jn on 11.07.23. Train no. 12355 Patna-Jammu Tawi Archana Express cancelled.

3. Opening from Amritsar on 11.07.23 Train no. 15708 Amritsar-Katihar Express cancelled.

4. Opening from Howrah on 11.07.23 Train no. 12331 Howrah-Jammu Tawi Himgiri Express cancelled.

5. Starting on 11.07.23 from Jammu Tawi, train no. 15098 Jammu Tawi-Bhagalpur Amarnath Express cancelled.

6. Opening from Amritsar on 11.07.23 Train no. 12318 Amritsar-Kolkata Express cancelled.

7. Opening from Jammu Tawi on 12.07.23 Train No. 12356 Jammu Tawi-Patna Archana Express cancelled.

8. Train no. to open from Saharsa on 12.07.23. Cancellation of 15529 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Jansadharan Express.

9. Train no. to leave Jaynagar on 12.07.23 and 13.07.23. 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Shaheed Express cancelled.

10. Train no. to leave from Banmankhi on 12.07.23 and 13.07.23. 14617 Banmankhi-Amritsar Janseva Express cancelled.

11. Train no. to leave Jammu Tawi on 13.07.23 12332 Jammu Tawi-Howrah Himgiri Express is cancelled.

Trains to be run partially –

1. Train no. to open from Ambala on 11.07.23. Partial commencement of 14524 Ambala-Barauni Harihar Express will be done from Bareilly instead of Ambala.

2. Starting on 11.07.23 from Firozpur, train no. 13308 Firozpur-Dhanbad Ganga Satluj Express will be partially started from Laksar instead of Firozpur.

3. Opening from Jammu Tawi on 12.07.23 Train No. Partial commencement of 18102 Jammu Tawi-Tata Express will be done from Khurja i.e. this train will remain canceled between Jammu Tawi and Khurja.

4. Train no. to open from Kalka on 11.07.23. Partial commencement of 12312 Kalka-Howrah Express will be done from Aligarh i.e. this train will remain canceled between Kalka and Aligarh.

5. Train no. to open from Dehradun on 11.07.23. 12370 Dehradun-Howrah Express will be partially started from Haridwar.

Partial closure of trains

1. Train no. opened from Howrah on 10.07.23. Partial termination of 13005 Howrah-Amritsar mail will be done at Moradabad.

Train no. opened from Jaynagar on 10.07.23. 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express will be partially terminated at Bareilly.

Trains running on diverted route.

Starting on 11.07.23 from Amritsar, train no. 13006 Amritsar-Howrah Mail will be operated via Ambala-Panipat-Ghaziabad-Moradabad route.

2. Starting on 11.07.23 from New Delhi, train no. 15484 Delhi-Alipurduar Mahananda Express will be diverted to run via New Delhi-Tilak Bridge-Sahibabad-Ghaziabad.