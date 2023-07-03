1113 guest teachers will be appointed in higher secondary schools of Bihar, education department issued instructions

1113 guest teachers will be appointed in higher secondary schools of all the districts of Bihar. These appointments are to be made in the subjects of English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology and Botany. Director of Secondary Education Kanhaiya Prasad Srivastava has issued guidelines in this context to all the district education officers of the state on Monday.

1113 posts of guest teachers vacant

According to the information, at present only 3144 guest teachers are teaching in the high schools of the state, while there are 4257 sanctioned posts for guest teachers in these schools. Accordingly, 1113 posts of guest teachers are vacant. The Director of Secondary Education has made it clear that for the mentioned subjects, appointments of guest teachers should be made as per the rules and according to the resolution issued earlier.

The posts of teachers of English and Science subjects are vacant for a long time.

The Director of Secondary Education has also said that under no circumstances should the services of guest teachers be taken in excess of the available vacancies in each district. The posts of teachers of English and science subjects are lying vacant in the higher secondary schools of the state for a long time. In the sixth phase, proper posts could not be filled in the concerned subjects. That’s why the studies of these subjects are constantly getting interrupted. Therefore, the education department has to issue these guidelines.