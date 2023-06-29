12 jyotirling visit in sawan and know their importance bml

12 Jyotirlings: In Hindu scriptures, the philosophy of Jyotirlinga has been considered to be of special importance. There are twelve traditional Jyotirlinga temples in India. The 12 Jyotirlingas are Somnath in Gujarat, Mallikarjuna in Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, Kedarnath in Uttarakhand, Bhimashankar in Pune in Maharashtra, Vishwanath in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, Trimbakeshwar in Nashik in Maharashtra, Jharkhand Vaidyanath temple in Deoghar district of K, Aundha Nagnath at Aundha in Hingoli district in Maharashtra, Rameshwar at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and Grushneshwar at Ellora near Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Let’s know about the temple and its-