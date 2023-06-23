12 pairs of trains will run via Pratapgarh from today, four pairs of trains canceled from June 30 to July 4

Lucknow, For the purpose of improving the passenger convenience, the railway administration will construct a loop line at Aigwan station of Moradabad division of Northern Railway. Four pairs of trains including Lucknow-Chandigarh will remain canceled on different dates from June 30 to July 4. Three trains will be stopped and run. Patliputra Gomtinagar Express will come via Gorakhpur-Gonda on June 23 and Muzaffarpur-Surat Express on June 25 due to signaling work near Rasauli and Safdarganj stations on Lucknow-Ayodhya track.

Yoganagari Rishikesh-Howrah Doon Express, Howrah-Yoganagari Rishikesh Doon Express, Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express, Firozpur Cantonment-Dhanbad Ganga Sutlej Express, Dhanbad Firozpur Cantonment Ganga Sutlej Express from June 24 to 28 while Tata Amritsar Jallianwala Bagh Express will run via Pratapgarh on June 27 . Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express on June 27, Yesvantpur-Gorakhpur Express on June 25, Udaipur City-Kamakhya Express on June 27, Surat-Muzaffarpur Express on June 24 will run via Gonda. Bhagat Ki Kothi-Kamakhya Express will run on June 28, Guwahati-Okha Dwarka Express via Pratapgarh on June 27.

10 trains of Bareilly route will be canceled from June 30

Traveling on Moradabad railway line via Bareilly will be difficult from June 30. Railways will cancel 10 trains including Rajyarani Express from 30 to 5 July. On the other hand, the Lucknow-Shahjahanpur special train has been canceled till July 4. Apart from 14235 Bareilly Express, 15011 Chandigarh Express, 15119 Janta Express, 15127 Kashi Vishwanath, 15043 Lucknow-Kathkodam Express, train number 14512 Nauchandi Express will remain canceled between June 30 and July 3. On the other hand, 14307 Bareilly Express, 14511 Nauchandi Express, 14236 Bareilly-Varanasi Express, 14308 Bareilly-Prayagraj Express, 15012 Chandigarh Express, 15120 Janta Express, 15128 Kashi Vishwanath, 15044 Kathgodam Lucknow Express will remain canceled from July 1 to 4.