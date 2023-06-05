12 workers killed by floodwaters in a gold mine in Venezuela

Puerto Ordaz, June 04 (Hindustan Times). 12 workers have died due to flood water in a gold mine in Venezuela. Local officials said on Sunday that the bodies of the victims have been handed over to their families.

The official said that in Bolivar state in southern Venezuela, L. Heavy rains caused flooding at the Talavera mine in Callao on Wednesday. Rescuers could not complete the rescue work before Saturday. However, Edgar Colina, secretary of civil protection in Bolivar, said another 112 people had been rescued from the mine collapse.

He said officials returned to the site on Sunday to investigate whether there were other survivors or victims of the accident. It is known that tunnels in the Talavera mine are dug in a rudimentary way by informal miners in search of gold.

It may be known that the United Nations had said in a report last year that the human rights of people working in the mining areas of Venezuela are continuously being violated. Human rights advocacy groups and other organizations have issued warnings in this area.