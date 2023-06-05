12-year-old minor kidnapped in Shravasti, youth murdered after rape, police recovered dead body

Lucknow. A case of alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl and then her murder has come to light in a village under Gilola police station area of ​​Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh. Giving this information on Monday, the police spoke of action. Is. The accused has been arrested in the case. The body of the girl child has also been recovered on his tip. Police said that a 12-year-old minor girl, a resident of a village under Gilola police station, had gone missing on Saturday.

A young man from the village carried out the incident

The girl’s father had lodged an FIR of kidnapping against Sheel Kumar, a young man from the village. After registering the FIR, the police arrested the accused on Sunday and strictly interrogated him, then he spilled the beans. After this, the police hid the accused in a plastic sack filled with bushes near the canal track near Mirchiha village on his spot. Gaya girl’s dead body recovered.

case of murder after rape

Superintendent of Police (SP) Prachi Singh said on Monday that prima facie there is a case of murder after rape. He said that in the FIR registered under the sections of kidnapping, rape, murder, POCSO law and other relevant sections have been added and the post-mortem of the dead body has been done. The SP said that the accused Sheel Kumar has been arrested and sent to jail on the orders of the court.