12-year-old Oliver Whitehouse did wonders by taking ‘double hat-trick’ in one over, cricket world surprised

for any bowler Cricket Achieving a hat-trick in any format is indeed a rare occurrence. But this achievement becomes even more extraordinary when a player succeeds in achieving ‘double hat-trick’. Junior player of 12 years in a remarkable display of skill and accuracy oliver whitehouse achieved the feat during a match for his club Bromsgrove Cricket Club against Cookhill earlier this month.

8 wickets in two overs

In a surprising over, Whitehouse took six wickets in six consecutive balls. In this way, he did a great job of taking a double hat-trick in a single over. However, his extraordinary performance did not stop here. In two overs, he destroyed the opposition team by taking a total of eight wickets without giving a single run. The cricket world is surprised to see this performance of a young player like Whitehouse. Experts are telling this achievement of his as a testament to cricket.

Jayden Levitt told amazing

Jayden Levitt, the first captain of Bromsgrove Cricket Club, told the BBC that he could not believe what he had achieved. He does not know what is the importance of his performance. To get a double hat-trick in one over is amazing. It’s an amazing effort and I think he probably won’t realize the importance of it until he’s older.

How is it possible?! A #worcestershire boy's being hailed as a 'cricketing sensation' – after bowling out six players in a row, in ONE over! Ollie, 12, completed the incredible feat playing for @BoarsCricket

— Tom Edwards ✍️​️ (@tomedwardsbbchw) June 15, 2023



What an achievement for our u12 player. His final match figures were 2–2–8–0! Only 2 wickets in his second over

— Bromsgrove Cricket Club (@BoarsCricket) June 11, 2023



Post got 45 thousand views

This miraculous performance of Whitehouse set social media on fire. A post related to this record was viewed 45,000 times on social media. Her sporting prowess should perhaps come as no surprise as her maternal grandmother is 1969 Wimbledon tennis champion Ann Jones. Coming from a sportsman’s family, Whitehouse’s future looks bright. Now it remains to be seen what wonders this child does on the cricket field in the coming times.