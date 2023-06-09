123rd death anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda: Rajya Sabha MP Sameer Oraon pays tribute in Ranchi

Death anniversary of Money God Birsa Munda in Ranchi.

On the martyrdom day of tribal God Birsa Munda, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Scheduled Tribes Front National President Sameer Oraon bowed down to the Mother Earth in Ranchi.

Death anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Sameer Oraon garlanded the statue of Lord Birsa Munda. Workers and office bearers of BJP Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha and Scheduled Tribe Morcha were present with them.

On this occasion, Sameer Oraon described the great leader Birsa Munda as a great revolutionary and social reformer of the 19th century.

The BJP leader said that Birsa Munda had changed the condition and direction of the tribal society.

Birsa Munda had soured the teeth of the British at a young age. He continued to take iron from the British. The foundation of the British rule was shaken.

Sameer Oraon said that on June 9, 1900, freedom fighter Birsa Munda breathed his last in Ranchi Jail.

Sameer Oraon told that he was a great warrior who fought for the protection of water, forest, land and tribal identity and culture.