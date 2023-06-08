14 child laborers freed from Rajkot University canteen

Rajkot, June 8 (Hindustan Times). A joint team of the Labor Department and the Child Protection Department along with police arrangements raided the canteen of RK University located on Bhavnagar Road in the city on Thursday on the information about getting the child laborers to work. This team rescued 14 child laborers working in the university canteen. Along with taking legal action against the canteen operators.

Every month the State Labor Department conducts raids in all the districts for the eradication of child labour. Under this, on Thursday, the Labor Commissioner and Child Protection Department raided the canteen of RK University, Rajkot. 14 child laborers were found working in the university canteen. All these child laborers were freed and the department has taken action against the canteen operators. These child laborers were brought from Rajasthan.

Earlier, 137 child laborers brought from Rajasthan were freed in Surat. In Narol, Ahmedabad, more than 10 child laborers were also freed.